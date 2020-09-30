MONTREAL -- A 21-year-old driver from Terrebonne was issued $2,537 in fines and 31 demerit points for going 109 kilometres per hour above the speed limit on Quebec's Highway 15.

Provincial police (SQ) officers intervened around 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 26 when they noticed a driver speeding at 209km/h on Highway 15 North near Salaberry in Montreal -- where the limit is 100 km/h.

The man received a $1,909 fine and 24 demerit points for speeding and a $314 fine and three demerit points for passing someone from the right-hand lane. His vehicle was also seized for a period of seven days.

Since the driver had a learner's licence, he was issued another fine of $314 and four more demerit points for driving between midnight and 5 a.m.

The SQ is reminding drivers that speeding is one of the leading causes of lethal collisions on Quebec highways.