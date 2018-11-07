

CTV Montreal





A woman in her eighties was badly hurt Wednesday morning after being hit by a driver.

The collision took place around 9 a.m. as a car going south on Legaré St. struck a woman crossing de la Peltrie St.

This is about one block north of an entrance to the Jewish General Hospital.

The victim was taken to hospital with upper body injuries, while the 46-year-old female driver was not hurt.

There are crosswalks and stop signs at that intersection.