A 38-year-old resident of Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac is under arrest and in hospital after police say he drove a car into the Red Cross and Public Security offices there.

Deux-Montagnes police spokesperson Christopher Harding said police received a call about a man raising his voice and “acting inappropriately” at the offices at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Harding said the matter was dealt with and the man left the premises. Shortly after, a man drove a car into the building, shattering the glass.

“Everything leads us to believe this was an intentional act,” said Harding.

While there were employees inside the building at the time, Harding said no one was injured.

The man was placed under arrest and taken to hospital to be treated for any minor injuries. His mental health is also being evaluated, said Harding, who added that the man is currently under police surveillance.

“Once he gets his release, he will be interrogated by investigators,” said Harding.

Harding could not say if the man was one of the 6,000 people whose homes were damaged by floods in the area this spring, but he said the man “frequently” visited the Red Cross and Public Security offices.

