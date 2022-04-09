Driver killed in crash in Sorel-Tracy, Que.

A driver was killed in an accident Saturday morning in Sorel-Tracy, about an hour northeast of Montreal.

When emergency services arrived, they pronounced the death of the man who was alone in the vehicle.

The accident occurred around 10 a.m. at kilometre 142 of Highway 30 West.

"The vehicle was in a curve under the Maurice-Martel bridge. The driver was deceased when emergency services arrived,'' said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Sgt. Beatrice Dorsainville.

The identity of the victim was not immediately disclosed and it is unknown at this time what could explain this swerve.

An SQ investigation is underway. Highway 30 has been closed westbound at Chemin des Patriotes, in Sorel-Tracy, for an undetermined period of time, to allow police to do their work.