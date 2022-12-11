Driver killed in Beauce, Que. after colliding with tree

A man in his twenties died Saturday night when he lost control of his vehicle on a country road and hit a tree in Saint-Benoît-Labre, in Quebec's Beauce region.

Provincial police (SQ) received a call overnight from relatives who were concerned because the man had not returned home.

The police combed the area to locate him, eventually spotting his vehicle on Bourque Road.

The driver was unconscious when police arrived and pronounced dead a short time later.

A collision investigator was on the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the event.

The speed limit on Bourque Road is 70 km/h. The SQ did not specify whether speed was a factor in the accident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 11, 2022.