Driver injures two motorcyclists in road rage incident north of Montreal

Quebec provincial police allege a pickup truck driver intentionally struck a three-wheeled motorcycle in the Montreal suburb of St-Eustache, Que. this morning, seriously injuring two people.

Police are describing the crash, which took place shortly before 10 a.m., as a road rage incident.

Police spokesman Sgt. Eric Cadotte says the driver of the van was arrested for dangerous driving causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

He says the van is being considered a weapon.

Police say the two victims have been taken to hospital, but did not provide information about their condition or their ages.

Cadotte says a collision investigator is being dispatched to the scene.