

CTV Montreal





One man broke his windshield with his head when he drove into the back of a police car in Laval.

The crash happened at 10:15 p.m. Thursday on Highway 15 where a police officer was pulled over on the side of the road.

The driver who smashed into the police car was apparently feeling unwell and so he pulled over -- and was unable to stop in time when he realized another vehicle was in his way.

The driver hit his head on the interior of his windshield, breaking the glass, and was taken to hospital to have his injuries treated.

The police officer was not hurt.