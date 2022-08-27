Driver in critical condition following Quebec highway crash

A man was seriously injured following a vehicle collision with a pickup truck Saturday afternoon in Quebec's Cote-Nord region.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after the incident, which occurred at around 12:40 p.m. on Highway 138, between the municipalities of Rivière-Saint-Jean and Magpie.

Two people were in the truck. They were not injured.

Highway 138 was still completely closed by mid-afternoon.

An investigation is underway to learn more about the circumstances leading to the accident.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 27, 2022.