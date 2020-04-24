MONTREAL -- A 39-year-old driver was seriously injured during a police chase by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) over a distance of approximately 28 km in Montreal East early Friday morning.

Since SQ officers were involved in the incident, Quebec’s independent investigations office will be tasked with looking into the details surrounding the event.

According to preliminary information, two SQ vehicles began pursuing a driver at around 2:45 a.m. on Highway 40 West, then on Highway 25 South.

The vehicle was going between 60 km/h and 160 km/h during the chase, and came into contact with at least one of the SQ vehicles. The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) was told the driver seemed to be impaired – he lost consciousness, was taken to hospital and is in critical condition. The investigation will try to determine if this information is correct.

The BEI sent five investigators to the scene and called on the Service de police de la ville de Montréal (SPVM) to help with the investigation. The SPVM will provide two collision experts to work under the BEI’s investigators.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2020.