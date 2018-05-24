

CTV Montreal





A driver in his fifties ran into a 19-year-old man in the middle of the night Thursday at the intersection of Jean Talon St. and Lacordaire Blvd.

Police said the driver had a green light heading north on Lacordaire when he struck the pedestrian crossing the street on a red light.

The pedestrian was badly hurt and taken to hospital with multiple injuries, including to his head.

The driver, a man in his fifties, was treated for shock.