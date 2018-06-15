

CTV Montreal





One driver was injured early Friday morning when they went off the road and through a fence.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. where Jacques Cartier Blvd. connects to Taschereau Blvd. in Longueuil.

The driver lost control while going around a curve and went over the sidewalk and through a chain link fence, and possibly hitting a tree along the way.

The impact smashed the driver's side door, pinning the occupant inside the vehicle.

Firefighters used hydraulic jaws to rip open the car and free the driver, who was then taken to hospital for treatment.