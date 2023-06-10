Driver flees after hitting young cyclist in Quebec City

QUEBEC CITY -

Quebec City police have opened an investigation to find a driver who fled the scene after hitting a young cyclist on Saturday afternoon. The ten-year-old boy suffered only minor injuries.

It happened around 2:10 p.m. in the Lebourgneuf district. Quebec police (SPVQ) say the boy was riding on the bike path along Chauveau Avenue and was hit as he tried to cross to Voltaire Street.

The 10-year-old suffered only a few scratches, but police are investigating because the driver failed to stop, which is considered a hit-and-run.

"We have witnesses to the accident, so we have good information about the vehicle that was fleeing the scene," says SPVQ spokeswoman Marie-Pier Rivard.

The boy left the scene with his family, and the investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 10, 2023.