Police are investigating a crash that ended with a car flipped onto its roof on Highway 25 -- and nobody inside.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. Monday near the exit for Henri Bourassa, and it took several hours to clear the road and reopen the highway.

When emergency crews arrived nobody was inside the car, but a man in his twenties was walking nearby.

He said he was a passenger in the vehicle, and was handcuffed, placed in an ambulance, and brought to hospital.

The Sureté du Quebec is still trying to determine what happened.