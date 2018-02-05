Driver flees after car flips on Highway 25
Emergency crews stand around a car that flipped over on Highway 25 on Feb. 5, 2018
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, February 5, 2018 8:24AM EST
Police are investigating a crash that ended with a car flipped onto its roof on Highway 25 -- and nobody inside.
It happened around 2:45 a.m. Monday near the exit for Henri Bourassa, and it took several hours to clear the road and reopen the highway.
When emergency crews arrived nobody was inside the car, but a man in his twenties was walking nearby.
He said he was a passenger in the vehicle, and was handcuffed, placed in an ambulance, and brought to hospital.
The Sureté du Quebec is still trying to determine what happened.