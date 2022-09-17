Driver fatally strikes lamp post in Chateau-Richer, Que.

A driver lost his life in Chateau-Richer, near Quebec City, after striking a lamp post on Route 138 around 5 p.m. Saturday.

The vehicle rolled over following the collision and the driver was trapped inside.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Provincial police (SQ) spokesperson Stephane Tremblay said speed may have played a role in the crash.

The road was closed in both directions as investigators analyzed the scene.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Sept. 17, 2022.