MONTREAL -- A 61-year-old man is in critical condition following a hit and run on Sherbrooke St. in downtown Montreal late Wednesday night.

The driver, 20, was arrested and met with investigators on Thursday. He was later released with a promise to appear in court, though a date has not yet been set.

He faces charges of dangerous driving and hit and run causing bodily harm.

The car is currently impounded and will be analyzed by investigators and crime scene technicians.

Sherbrooke St. was closed between St-Urbain and Ste-Famille Sts. on Thursday morning.