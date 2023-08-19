Driver ejected from vehicle after fatal swerve in Saguenay, Que.
A driver died after veering off the road Saturday morning in Jonquière, Saguenay.
The incident occurred around 5:15 a.m. on Highway 70.
"According to preliminary findings, the vehicle swerved while hydroplaning before going off the road. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Éric Cadotte.
"His passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, suffered no serious injuries," he added.
Both the victim and his passenger are men in their 30s.
A SQ investigation is underway. An investigator specializing in road collisions was dispatched to the scene to determine the cause and circumstances of the swerve.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 19, 2023.
