Driver dead, passenger injured in speed-related crash in the Monteregie
Surete du Quebec file photo.
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, May 31, 2019
A 34-year-old driver is dead and his passenger seriously injured after they crashed at a curve on a country road in the Monteregie Thursday night.
The Surete du Quebec said the driver was speeding. The SQ was called to the crash site in Très-Saint-Sacrement shortly before 8 p.m.
The driver, a man from Brossard, lost control of the vehicle, which ran off the road and rolled. He was thrown from the vehicle and declared dead at the scene, the SQ said.
The passenger is expected to survive.
