MONTREAL -- The latest Quebecer to have their licence temporarily revoked for excessive speeding was a 25-year-old from Terrebonne going 93 kilometres per hour above the speed limit.

Quebec provincial police caught the driver on radar going 163 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on Highway 15 South in Montreal on Monday.

Police issued a fine of $1,683, 18 demerit points and suspended the driver’s licence for 30 days, which is standard for this kind of incident.

Earlier that same day, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) caught a woman speeding on Autoroute 540 North near Quebec City. She was going 154 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

With highways across the province being quieter than usual due to COVID-19, there may appear to be an increase in speeding incidents across Quebec. Following a string of them, however, the SQ said they can’t confirm if this pattern is any different when compared to the same time frame in 2019.

“The Sûreté du Québec reminds road users to remain cautious during their essential trips and that speed is one of the first causes of fatal collisions on Québec roads,” SQ spokesperson Valérie Beauchamp said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Last week, a motorcyclist driving without a licence or registration was caught on a trucker’s dash cam hitting a railing and flying over the side. Police said at the time that the driver sustained serious injuries, but his life wasn’t at risk, and that speed may have been a factor in the accident.