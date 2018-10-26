

CTV Montreal





One person has died and another is under arrest following a deadly crash in the Laurentians.

Around 12:45 a.m. Friday a car went off the road on Route 370 in Sainte Marguerite du Lac Masson, a few kilometres east of Val David.

A passerby spotted the wreck and called 9-1-1, prompting emergency crews to rush to the scene.

The passenger was badly injured and taken to hospital where their death was confirmed.

Meanwhile the 38-year-old driver, who suffered minor injuries, had their blood tested and is being accused of driving while impaired. They are expected to appear in court Friday to be formally charged.

The Sureté du Quebec has confirmed the deceased is 43-year-old James "Jimmy" Accurso, son of the construction magnate Tony Accurso.

James Accurso was vice-president of Simard Beaudry and an engineer for Louisbourg Construction.

Police plan to interview the person who reported the crash to verify what they saw, and will be at the scene of the crash on Friday in order to determine exactly what happened.