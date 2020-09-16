A 38-year-old driver is under arrest after police say he struck as many as nine pedestrians in Montreal North on Wednesday around midday.

Montreal police say the incident began when a car struck a first pedestrian at 12:45 p.m. at the corner of Langelier Blvd. and De Dijon St.

The driver quickly fled the scene, said Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture.

He then ended his run on a sidewalk, striking up to eight people – six adults and two children – at the nearby corner of Valade Ave. and De Dijon.

Couture said all of the victims were transported to hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

The driver was arrested and investigators are meeting with him, said Couture.

Some students at a nearby high school reportedly watched the incident unfold, and their principal wrote an email to parents advising them that counsellors and trauma experts were available.

"Today, during the lunch hour a car accident occurred near our school," wrote Tony Pita, the principal of Lester B. Pearson High School, which is a block away from the corner in question.

"Some of our students may have witnessed the event where several individuals were hurt," he said.

"None of our students were directly involved in the accident."

If any students needed help processing what they saw, he wrote, staff were on site to help.