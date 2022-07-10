Driver arrested after crash kills 1 of the 7 truck passengers in Joliette, Que.
The driver of a pickup truck is scheduled to appear by videoconference on Sunday at the Joliette courthouse, the day after a road accident that claimed the life of one of his passengers.
No less than eight people were in the vehicle when it crashed on Saturday morning, around 11 a.m., on Manawan Rd., near Saint-Michel-des-Saints, in the Lanaudière region of Quebec.
A 17-year-old teenager was seriously injured and died from his injuries.
Other passengers were also injured, but their lives are not in danger.
The driver, in his 20s, was also transported to a hospital, where a blood sample was requested by authorities.
The young man is being held in custody pending his court appearance. He could face charges of impaired driving causing death, obstructing police work and uttering threats.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 10, 2022.
