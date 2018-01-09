Driver, 20, killed in Saint-Leonard after colliding into snow removal truck
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, January 9, 2018 7:32AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 9, 2018 9:52AM EST
A 20-year-old man is dead after a collision involving a snow removal truck in Saint-Leonard.
The incident happened at 10:15 p.m. Monday at the corner of Lacordaire and Grandes-Prairies Blvds. when two vehicles collided.
Montreal police say the truck was going west on Grandes-Prairies and the car was heading east. Both had the green light, and the car driver turned north on Lacordaire.
The driver was declared dead at the scene.
The snow removal operator, a 37-year-old man, was treated at the scene for shock.
Police are investigating the incident to determine exactly what happened.
Speed was not a factor in the crash and there will be no criminal accusations laid.
Latest Montreal News
- Closing arguments to end today at Lac-Megantic criminal negligence trial
- Quebec parties balk at making mosque shooting anniversary a day of awareness
- Advocacy group pushes for re-purposing old Jacques Viger Hospital site
- Apple investors call on company to take action against child gadget addiction
- Heating oil delivery delays leave some West Islanders cold