

CTV Montreal





A 20-year-old man is dead after a collision involving a snow removal truck in Saint-Leonard.

The incident happened at 10:15 p.m. Monday at the corner of Lacordaire and Grandes-Prairies Blvds. when two vehicles collided.

Montreal police say the truck was going west on Grandes-Prairies and the car was heading east. Both had the green light, and the car driver turned north on Lacordaire.

The driver was declared dead at the scene.

The snow removal operator, a 37-year-old man, was treated at the scene for shock.

Police are investigating the incident to determine exactly what happened.

Speed was not a factor in the crash and there will be no criminal accusations laid.