MONTREAL -- A third drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is being set up at the Cavendish Mall in Cote-Saint-Luc, where six confirmed cases of the virus were reported last week.

Mayor Mitchell Brownstein says once the site opens, tests will likely be by appointment only.

Each person who shows up will undergo a preliminary screening; those with COVID-19 symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing and fever will be tested, while others will be sent home.

The site, which is being built by the Quebec government, will have the capacity to test about 500 people each day, Brownstein confirmed.

It will be located in the parking lot outside the mall’s CLSC and drivers won’t have to leave their cars to be tested.

“From our point of view, if we can identify more individuals in our community that have the virus and get them into self-isolation for 14 days, then we’ll be improving the safety of our residents by getting them off the street and out of our stores, which is what we want,” Brownstein stated.

Construction on the site began Wednesday, according to the city's Facebook page, and an opening date will be announced soon. In the meantime, people are being asked not to show up.

"The facility is not yet open. Do not visit it today," the city notes. "When the health ministry officially announces it and provides all the details, we will share the info. In the meantime, please do not visit or interfere with the workers setting up."

Brownstein adds streets are quiet in Cote-Saint-Luc as people take to self-isolation in their homes.

“Less and less people are going out, it’s getting quieter every day,” he said. “As the rules get more intense, people are following those rules respectively.”

Earlier this week, drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites opened at the Sainte-Justine Hospital and Place des Festival in downtown Montreal.