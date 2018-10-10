Featured Video
Drive-by shooting target escapes unhurt; four arrested
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 10, 2018 7:32AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 10, 2018 7:35AM EDT
A man in his 20s escaped unscathed from an attempted drive-by shooting in Riviere-des-Prairies on Tuesday night.
The man was standing near a vehicle parked on Elie Beauregard Ave. at 11:30 p.m. when shots were fired from an approaching vehicle. The man was not struck by any of the bullets.
The vehicle was stopped by police several kilometres away at the corner of Maurice-Duplessis and the Highway 25 service road. Four men in the vehicle were arrested. Two of the suspects are 18-years-old and two others are 20, according to an SPVM spokesperson.
A firearm was found in their vehicle and seized by the police.
The four suspects will meet with SPVM investigators and the targeted man will also be questioned.
The motive for the shooting is not yet known.
