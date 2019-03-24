Featured Video
'Drama queen?' Teen Andreescu beats Kerber again at Miami
Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, returns a shot to Angelique Kerber, of Germany, during the Miami Open tennis tournament Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Gaston De Cardenas)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, March 24, 2019 11:08AM EDT
Indian Wells champion Bianca Andreescu beat Angelique Kerber for the second time in a week, and the result left hard feelings.
Andreescu reached the fourth round of the Miami Open, winning 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 in a match that ended early Sunday.
Andreescu took a medical timeout after seven games to receive treatment on her right arm.
"Biggest drama queen ever," Kerber told Andreescu while offering only a brusque handshake following the match.
Andreescu, an 18-year-old Canadian, defeated Kerber in the Indian Wells final for her first career title.
Kerber was seeded eighth at Miami, while Andreescu is unseeded. The win was Andreescu's 12th in 2019 against a top-50 player. She had only one before this year.
