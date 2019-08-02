DON'T MISS OUT: Old Montreal's first ever Drag Brunch Taking place August 11th!

Méchant Boeuf will be hosting the first-ever Drag Brunch in Old Montréaltaking place on Sunday, August 11th (124 Saint-Paul St W, Old Montreal).

This epic brunch will feature appearances and shows from 3 prominent Montreal drag queens : Miss Butterfly (who will also MC the event), Gisèle Lullaby and Frankie Dee. Furthermore, there will be bottomless mimosas and delicious food - an unforgettable way to kick off Pride Weekend!

Méchant Boeuf have been hosting themed monthly boozy brunches since their launch in April, and they are now thrilled to add the Drag Queen brunch to their highly successful brunch series. And that's not all: this brunch extravaganza will also be giving back to the community, with a portion of the sales going to GRIS-MONTRÉAL, a local LGBTQ+ organisation.

Tickets are on sale now! Each ticket includes a Brunch Table D'hôte, and a mimosa per person (there will be an option to purchase bottomless mimosas at the event). This event is sure to sell out quickly, so book as soon as possible to secure your place!

General Details:

Date : Sunday, August 11th

Location : Méchant Boeuf (124, Rue Saint-Paul Ouest, Montréal)

Time: TWO SEATINGS, at 10:00AM and 1:00PM

MC: Miss Butterfly

Show: Gisèle Lullaby, Franky Dee

Price: $40

To buy tickets: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/drag-queen-brunch-x-boozy-brunch-tickets-61808088657