Draft proposal on the table between Quebec, FSE teachers' union

The Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (FSE), affiliated with the CSQ, says it has agreed to a draft proposal on working conditions with the Quebec government after an overnight negotiating blitz.

On its Facebook page, the FSE-CSQ, which represents 95,000 teachers, said it plans to present the proposal to its union delegates on Friday afternoon.

If approved, it could lead to an agreement in principle.

The proposed settlement was reached after negotiations that continued well into the night, the union said.

However, the draft agreement does not include key issues like salary and benefits, which are being negotiated by the Common Front, of which the FSE-CSQ is a member, at the central bargaining table.

The proposed settlement comes as a demonstration in support of education workers is set to take place Friday outside the Montreal offices of Premier François Legault.

Organizers say they want to "make it clear to the government that it must reach a negotiated agreement now with teachers and all those who work in public schools."

They add: "On Jan. 8, Quebec's children must go back to school in a better education system."

For its part, the 66,000 members of the Fédération autonome de l’enseignement (FAE) have been on indefinite strike since Nov. 23, with the Common Front is threatening to follow suit in early 2024 if sufficient progress is not made at the negotiating tables.