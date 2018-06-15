

CTV Montreal





Only three weeks into his new job, and Pierre Gfeller is feeling optimistic about the future of the MUHC.

The new head of the MUHC addressed patients and hospital staff Friday: the first public meeting of the Board of Directors since he began his new role.

A family doctor and the former head of Sacre Coeur Hospital, Gfeller’s new role comes with a lot of challenges.

Patients have complained about the MUHC for years – from the new Glen site not having enough accessible washrooms, to parking being near impossible around the Montreal Neurological Institute.

Following tens of millions of dollars in budget cuts, many say the MUHC is in crisis. Last year, nearly half the board resigned, and it has been without a permanent Executive Director for nearly two years.

The last director, Normand Rinfret, resigned over tensions with the health minister.

Rinfret had taken over from the late Arthur Porter, accused of taking bribes for contracts to build the new super hospital.

There’s a lot of work to do – but although Gfeller inherited an $8 million defecit, he said they’re well on their way to a balanced budget.

“On an operating budget, which is 900 million a year – it’s well under one per cent – it’s remarkable progress,” Gfeller explained. “Two years ago it was $40 million, [and] last year $20 million.”

The MUHC Patients’ Committee is hopeful Gfeller will heat its concerns. They believe the cuts have hurt patients.

“The patient education department, the self-management ‘my toolbox’ for people with chronic disease and chronic pain, and also the cancer survivorship program – those programs were lost,” said Amy Ma, who works with the committee.

Gfeller said he’ll look into why the patient support programs were cut – leaving patients hopeful that they may get back some of what they lost.