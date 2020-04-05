MONTREAL -- Can some anti-malaria drugs treat COVID-19? According to McGill University's Joe Schwarz, the evidence is not yet conclusive.

“At this point we don't have any clinical evidence they work against this virus we're all so scared of,” he told CTV News. “There's some preliminary trials underway now, there's some laboratory data that suggests it can work in such conditions. But we really need to have proper clinical trials.”

Schwarz said the drugs could possibly be dangerous.

“It's possible there will be some unforeseen interaction with the virus,” he said.

The drug hydroxychloroquine has been touted by American President Donald Trump as a possible treatment, a development Schwarz warned could cause real harm.

“These are the random meandering of a man who has no scientific background and in my view should not be pontificating on such issues,” he said. “There is no relelvant evidence to show the drug combats the virus. I think it's really quite inconsiderate to recommend to the public to take the drug.”

“There are consequences, which is that this evidence might spread without evidence and those who rely on this drug for treatment of a disease like lupus are not going to have it available.”