Dozens of tombstones were knocked down or broken in a Longueuil Catholic cemetery over the past few days and police are asking for the public’s help finding the perpetrators.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Longueuil police said more than 60 markers were damaged in the St-Antoine-de-Padoue cemetery between Nov. 24 and Dec. 4.

No group has claimed responsibility and no arrests have yet been made.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911.