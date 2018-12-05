Featured Video
Dozens of tombstones damaged in Longueuil cemetery
Dozens of tombstones were knocked down or damaged in Longueuil's St-Antoine-de-Padoue cemetery between Nov. 24 and Dec. 4. (Photo: Longueuil police)
Published Wednesday, December 5, 2018 7:50AM EST
Dozens of tombstones were knocked down or broken in a Longueuil Catholic cemetery over the past few days and police are asking for the public’s help finding the perpetrators.
In a statement posted to Facebook, Longueuil police said more than 60 markers were damaged in the St-Antoine-de-Padoue cemetery between Nov. 24 and Dec. 4.
No group has claimed responsibility and no arrests have yet been made.
Police ask anyone with information to call 911.
