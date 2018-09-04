

The Quebec election got dirty in a literal way on Monday and Tuesday, as two Liberal candidates strongly condemned the defacement of dozens of their campaign signs.

PLQ candidate for Mercier Gabrielle Collu said more than 100 of her signs were stolen or vandalized. She said the damage was a sign of a lack of respect.

"Citizens have the right to be respected and to know the options being offered to them," she said in a statement. "By their actions, those responsible displayed cynicism towards the important exercise of general elections."

In the Sherbrooke riding, LucFortin filed a complaint with Sherbrooke police over more than 30 broken and defaced signs. Sherbrooke police spokesperson Martin Carrier said replacement signs were put up elsewhere in the riding.

Carrier said posters promoting some of the other candidates had also recently been vandalized, but none had filed a complaint.

Fortin, who currently serves as Premier Philippe Couillard’s minister for families and is also responsible for the Estrie region, published a photo of the damage done to one of his posters on his Facebook page. Fortin said such acts do not advance democratic debate and that vandalism shows it’s easier to attack and image than debate ideas.

Three years ago, the building that housed Fortin’s constituency office was targeted by vandals.