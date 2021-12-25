MONTREAL -- At least thirty vehicles are said to have been involved in a major pile-up on Highway 40 Saturday afternoon in Yamachiche, Que., near Trois-Rivieres

According to information provided by Sergeant Marythé Bolduc of the Sûreté du Québec, the initial impact would have occurred around 1 p.m. Subsequently, dozens of other vehicles became involved in the massive pile-up.

Highway 40 was still closed eastbound mid-afternoon, starting at kilometer 175.

-- More details to come.

-- This article was first published by The Canadian Press in French on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.