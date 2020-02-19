MONTREAL -- Dozens of vehicles are involved in a massive crash on Highway 15 south in La Prairie on the South Shore.

The Surete du Quebec said there are multiple serious and minor injuries. They said buses had been dispatched to the scene to help remove people from the site.



"Triage and evacuations are still in progress. Buses were chartered to secure and recover citizens on the spot,” said the SQ.

The incident happened at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at Exit 46 for Salaberry Boulevard.



Several ambulances are on site. Footage of the scene shows dozens of vehicles, including trucks and at least one school bus, implicated.

Some of the cars are destroyed.



Drivers are reporting there was blowing snow and zero visibility on the road.



Premier Francois Legault tweeted about the incident, saying his thoughts are with those affected. Legault said Transport Minister Francois Bonnardel and Municipal Affairs minister Andree Laforest are headed to the scene.



Je viens de voir les premières images du carambolage sur l’autoroute 15, à la hauteur de La Prairie.



Les ministres @fbonnardelCAQ et @AndreeLaforest suivent la situation de près. Nous aurons des détails bientôt.



Pensées aux personnes touchées. — François Legault (@francoislegault) February 19, 2020

The entrance for Hwy. 15 at Matte Boulevard is closed in both directions. The SQ is urging people to avoid the area.



Entrée boulevard Matte pour #A15 sud à Brossard / La Prairie, FERMÉE -- accident plusieurs véhicules // MTQ en direction — Québec 511 (@Qc511_Mtl) February 19, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated.