MONTREAL -- Dozens of people were evacuated from their homes Monday night after a fire broke out in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood.

Firefighters received a 911 call at 10 p.m. about the blaze, at an apartment building on Queen Mary Road, near Roslyn Street.

The Montreal fire department says it believes the flames started in the kitchen of one of the units. Damage to the building is significant, particularly on the upper floors.

About 30 apartments were evacuated.

Some of the tenants who were forced out of their homes were helped by the Canadian Red Cross.