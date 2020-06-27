MONTREAL -- A few dozen demonstrators gathered in Montreal to denounce reforms to the Quebec Experience Program (PEQ) Saturday, the same day they came into force.

Similar gatherings are also planned in Quebec City, Sherbrooke, and Rouyn-Noranda, led by union centres, student associations and groups defending the rights of migrants.

Protesters met at the foot of Mount Royal on a rainy morning. Most of them were from immigrant backgrounds and they all wore facemasks, as physical distancing is difficult during a protest.

“A promise is a promise” and “Quebec is us too” could be read on their signs.

Liberal Party and Québec Solidaire MNAs were present at the Montreal demonstration.

The PEQ allows foreign students and workers already established in the province to quickly obtain a Quebec selection certificate, with an end goal of gaining permanent residence. A new version of the program was presented at the end of May, after being put on ice due to a boondoggle that forced Francois Legault’s government to apologize last fall.

PEQ requirements will now be increased based on work experience and knowledge of French - the processing time for requests will also be extended.

At the start of the reform saga in November, the proposed reform threatened to send hundreds of temporary workers and foreign students back to their countries of origin due to retroactive tightening of program eligibility conditions.

In theory, the goal was to match immigration candidates to the specific economic needs of Quebec, but the list of privileged areas included many aberrations. Faced with general indignation, Legault himself intervened to suspend then-Minister of Immigration Simon Jolin-Barrette’s approach.

The government has since dropped its controversial list, opening the program to all areas of training and jobs. Nadine Girault, who took over as head of the Ministry of Immigration this week, is now spearheading the reforms.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2020.