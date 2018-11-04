Featured Video
Downtown restaurant worker seriously injured in accident
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, November 4, 2018 5:49PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 4, 2018 5:52PM EST
A restaurant worker in downtown was rushed to hospital and is in critical condition after being injured by a small lift on Sunday afternoon.
The victim worked at Le MajesThe on University St.
The Commission for Worker Safety and Equality is at the scene conducting an investigation.
They could not say what caused the accident.
