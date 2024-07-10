Downtown McGill University closed as pro-Palestinian encampment is dismantled

McGill University says its downtown campus is closed on Wednesday because it is dismantling the pro-Palestinian encampment on the lower field.

"The encampment is the site of profound health and safety risks that continue to grow in scope and severity," the university writes in a statement.

School officials say they decided to dismantle the camp because officials, including police and the fire department, have been denied access to the camp.

"McGill will always support the right to free expression and assembly within the bounds of the laws and policies that keep us all safe," said Deep Saini, the university's president and vice-chancellor. "However, recent events go far beyond peaceful protest and have inhibited the respectful exchange of views and ideas that is so essential to the University's mission and to our sense of community."

Montreal police (SPVM) confirms it is onsite at the school to oversee the operation.

"McGill hired a private security agency to dismantle the encampment," explains Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson with Montreal police, adding the force is not in charge of the operation.

He says that an eviction notice was issued by the agency, and some people have already left the site.

In the meantime, McGill is asking students, faculty and staff to avoid the area.

"Classes typically held on the downtown campus will move online for today," it notes. "We ask instructors to please notify their students immediately."

In addition, libraries and daycares are closed.

The campus is also off limits to the public, and all events, summer programs and activities are cancelled.