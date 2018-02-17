

CTV Montreal





An apparent altercation between two brothers in a downtown apartment building ended in death on Saturday.

Police received word of a dispute inside an apartment on Beaudry Ave, just north of De Maisonneuve just after 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a 55-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

A 61-year-old suspect, the victim's brother, was arrested on-scene inside of the apartment, and was transported to a detention center where he was questioned by investigators from the SPVM's Major Crimes Unit on Sunday morning.