Downtown argument between brothers ends in death
An altercation between two brothers ended when one allegedly fatally stabbed the other on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2018.
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, February 17, 2018 6:51PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 18, 2018 8:50AM EST
An apparent altercation between two brothers in a downtown apartment building ended in death on Saturday.
Police received word of a dispute inside an apartment on Beaudry Ave, just north of De Maisonneuve just after 5 p.m.
Upon arrival, they found a 55-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.
A 61-year-old suspect, the victim's brother, was arrested on-scene inside of the apartment, and was transported to a detention center where he was questioned by investigators from the SPVM's Major Crimes Unit on Sunday morning.