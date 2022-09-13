Downpour leads to floods across Montreal, including its metro stations

Montrealers are battling overflowing streets, leaky roofs and flooded basements Tuesday after an afternoon of heavy rainfall.

According to Environment Canada, total rainfall amounts of 50 to 75 millimetres are expected by Wednesday morning.

Service is disrupted at the Square-Victoria-OACI metro station due to flooding.

"No train can stop at this station in both directions. The service on the rest of the line remains regular," reads a Tweet from the Orange Line account.

Station de metro square Victoria OACI est completement inondé



Ça n'a pas commencé depuis longtemps et le niveau d'eau continue de monter pic.twitter.com/LhJ0JciPdI pic.twitter.com/AnRWqAFcUN — BigHisses (@bighisses) September 13, 2022

Y’a de l’eau dans le métro pic.twitter.com/cqFmHI7n45 — Philippe Orfali (@orfali) September 13, 2022

Twitter users reported streets overflowing with water, while residents in St. Leonard told CTV News they're basements were completely flooded.

So, Montreal has monsoons now. Good moment to take stock of how poorly we manage rainwater. Could replace this coulée d’asphalte on Mont-Royal with trees, rain gardens and bike infrastructure as a start… pic.twitter.com/GnpDm1E2fX — Jill Lance (@JillALance) September 13, 2022

Comme une petite pluie, sur Montreal, la. pic.twitter.com/WvOBgOHbg8 — Nicopoi (@GrandNicolas) September 13, 2022

This is a developing story that will be updated.