Double stabbing near Chinatown, two arrested
The incident occurred around 3:50 a.m. at the intersection of Boulevard Saint-Laurent and Viger Avenue - where an argument between several people degenerated for reasons that are still unknown, according to police. (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, July 21, 2018 8:50AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 21, 2018 9:02AM EDT
Two men in their twenties were stabbed overnight near Chinatown between Friday and Saturday, according to Montreal police.
Four suspects were apprehended after the assault.
Police say that one victim is touch-and-go, and the other will survive his serious injuries.
The incident occurred around 3:50 a.m. at the intersection of Boulevard Saint-Laurent and Viger Avenue - where an argument between several people degenerated for reasons that are still unknown.
Four people were arrested - two men, and two women.
Latest Montreal News
- Woman's body found in fire on St-Timothée St. downtown
- Quebec pilot project will introduce sexual education to daycare-aged kids
- Coroner to investigate drowning of teenaged kayaker in Beaconsfield
- In wake of recent drownings, Lifesaving Society urges boaters to wear lifejackets
- Pointe-Claire Village bar The Pioneer to shut its doors Saturday