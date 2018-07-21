

CTV Montreal





Two men in their twenties were stabbed overnight near Chinatown between Friday and Saturday, according to Montreal police.

Four suspects were apprehended after the assault.

Police say that one victim is touch-and-go, and the other will survive his serious injuries.

The incident occurred around 3:50 a.m. at the intersection of Boulevard Saint-Laurent and Viger Avenue - where an argument between several people degenerated for reasons that are still unknown.

Four people were arrested - two men, and two women.