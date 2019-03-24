

CTV Montreal





Detectives in Pompano Beach, Florida, have launched an investigation into the deaths of a Quebec couple found dead in their home.

The local police force is treating the investigation as a double homicide.

According to a statement issued by the Broward Sheriff's Office, neighbours of the elderly couple grew concerned after the pair weren't seen for a few days.

Around 5:40 p.m. on March 22, a neighbour at the mobile home park knocked on the couple's door on Birdie Lane, and found it unlocked.

Inside, the neighbour uncovered the lifeless bodies of Marc Gagne - a man in his 60's - and wife Rita Gagne, who is in her 70's.

According to local media reports, the couple of over 60 years were 'snowbirds' - Quebecers who spend their winters abroad in Florida.

A $3,000 reward is currently offered for any tips leading to an arrest.