Nova Scotia could be the first jurisdiction in North America that presumes consent around organ donation, meaning all people are considered organ donors unless they opt out.

Sylvain Bedard knows the important of organ donation all too well: he is a double heart transplant recipient.

Bedard received his first heart transplant in his early 30s. The organ then started rejected his body and he went through the ordeal again, waiting for an organ and never fully knowing whether it will come.

On the other end of the donation is a family is dealing with their own tragedy, in what is often a difficult time to make such a significant decision about organ and tissue donation.

Bedard said he’s in favour of the opt-out legislation, but cautions that it is not a miracle solution to organ shortages.

Bedard said it could empower people who are upset that something is being forced on them to mobilize and forgo organ donation just based on principle.

He said there is also an issue with training and resources.

“Yes, they are changing the law, but with that, what we don’t talk about is there’s a huge program about education, about coaching for nurses, doctors, surgeons... The solution is not just changing the law, it’s changing the system,” he said. “Nova Scotia for that is taking a great step forward, and hopefully the other provinces will follow and maybe CBS, Canadian Blood Services, will also wake up and say maybe we can do something also on a national level.”

Under the new legislation, families will continue to be consulted about their loved ones' wishes regarding organ or tissue donation.

Those under 19 and people without decision-making capacity would be exempt, and would only be considered as donors if a parent, guardian or alternate decision-maker opts them in.

