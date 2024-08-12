Dorval Tunnel closed after flooding, commuters asked to avoid area

Officials are unable to say when the Dorval Tunnel may reopen after heavy rainfall caused water to accumulate.

Highway 13 between highways 40 and 520, is completely closed.

"The tunnel's pumping station was damaged by the backups of the municipal sewer collector that evacuates water from this section of Highway 13," explains Martin Girard, a spokesperson with the Quebec Transport Ministry.

He notes that the ministry is currently setting up a temporary pumping system to cope with any potential additional water accumulations.

Transports Quebec is asking road users to avoid the area and either work from home or use public transit until crews have completed their work.

"For essential travel, road users are advised to use highways 40 and 520," adds Girard, noting the advisory has been posted on several messaging boards in the area.