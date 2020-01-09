MONTREAL -- A 51-year-old man has been rushed to hospital following a shooting in Dorval Thursday morning.

It happened at 4:55 a.m. in the parking lot of a building on Côte-de- Liesse Road, near Lajoie Avenue.

“It seems like the victim was in the parking lot when two men approached him and shot in his direction and got him in the lower body,” said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant. “Following that, the two men left in an unknown direction in a dark SUV.”

He adds the victim, whom they believe worked near where he was shot, is currently in stable condition and officials do not fear for his life.

The reason for the alleged attack remains unknown.

A perimeter has been put in place and Montreal police investigators say they plan to look at surveillance footage to see if they can identify the suspects and the circumstances leading up to the incident.