

CTV Montreal Staff





Windsor Park in Dorval has an attraction that's turning a lot of heads and has become the pride of the city.

A five-metre-high giant, colourful peacock has been nesting there since last summer and was built with plants and entirely by Dorval's blue-collar workers.

For the past six years, Dorval has been turning to mosaiculture: the art of creating giant sculptures using thousands of annual bedding plants to carpet steel forms.

