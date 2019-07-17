Featured Video
Dorval's five-metre-tall plant peacock is turning heads
CTV Montreal Staff
Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 5:45PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 18, 2019 6:47AM EDT
Windsor Park in Dorval has an attraction that's turning a lot of heads and has become the pride of the city.
A five-metre-high giant, colourful peacock has been nesting there since last summer and was built with plants and entirely by Dorval's blue-collar workers.
For the past six years, Dorval has been turning to mosaiculture: the art of creating giant sculptures using thousands of annual bedding plants to carpet steel forms.
Take a look at the project in the video above.
Latest Montreal News
- Montreal police arrest porch pirates, identity thieves
- Pilot on downed N.L. float plane identified as Quebecer; search continues for missing
- Search continues as Quebec tomato entrepreneur, teen son now missing for one week
- Pollster: New numbers show Liberals have the edge
- Truck driver acquitted for role in Highway 13 blizzard fiasco