Dorval providing vouchers to encourage local shopping
Published Saturday, July 11, 2020 7:07PM EDT
MONTREAL -- In Dorval, the city is trying to help kick-start the economy by putting money in people's pockets.
The city is the latest in Quebec that is giving customers an incentive to buy local by giving $30 vouchers for every $20 spent at local shops. The project is forecast to inject $100,000 into Dorval's economy.
