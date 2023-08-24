Dorval opens fully accessible park for people with mobility issues

After months of planning and work, the official inauguration of the renovated St-Charles Park in Dorval on Thursday introduced the community to the fully accessible park for anyone with mobility issues.

The park took 18 months to build, but the idea to convert the park came much earlier from former mayor Edgar Rouleau.

Current Mayor Marc Doret was with Rouleau at the inauguration.

"We tried to make this one as inclusive as possible," said Doret. "It's a bar, and we're trying to reach the top of that bar. I don't know that you ever get there, but we think we did a great job here."