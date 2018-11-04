

CTV Montreal





The Lasalle Legion’s doors will remain open – for now, at least.

As the legion held its annual Remembrance Day ceremony on Sunday, it announced that it had raised enough money to cover its 2017 tax bill.

The legion serves as a gathering spot for war veterans.

It offers activities like cards and darts, and hosts dances and activities throughout the year.

The centre is a lifeline for many veterans, who can feel alone and isolated.

“I remember as a kid, my father was in the Second World War,” said Gerald Cullen, who served in the Korean War. “The legion looked after us.”

In 2013 the Lasalle Legion lost its non-profit status with the Quebec government.

As a result, its taxes skyrocketed to around $30,000 per year.

Over time, the legion accrued more debt.

The city then enforced a deadline of November 4 for the legion to pay its 2017 bill.

The Lasalle Legion appealed to the community for help, and the community delivered.

“The amount that came and the volume of it was just unbelievable,” said legion president Ray Cormie. “It just kept coming and it’s still coming.”

Cormie’s work, however, is far from over.

Later this month he has a meeting with the province to attempt to reinstate the legion’s non-profit status.