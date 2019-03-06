

CTV Montreal





There’s a sense of relief for LaSalle residents, as a massive mound of Earth that has backed up onto some homes is now being removed.

The big pile of dirt has been on Cure de Rossi St. since the summer.

It was created thanks to a condo project administered by developer Apero on the other side.

“The stress level is horrific,” said Frances Huot, who lives in the area.

Things got worse in the winter, as mud and water flowed down into backyards and at least one basement.

Huot knows firsthand.

“We think the shed has moved a bit off its foundation,” she said. “The back fence is bowed and the neighbour’s fence is bowed.”

The borough said it’s fined Apero 14 times and has also penalized the owner of the property where the mound is located.

“The last [fines] were in the amount of $4,000 each,” said mayor Manon Barbe.

Apero representatives weren’t available for comment but a representative did say that almost a third of the dirt has been removed.

Federal housing project

Ottawa is involved in the project.

In February, it pledged to invest almost $42 million in the construction of the building for nearly 200 affordable housing units.

Barbe said that she reached out to LaSalle’s MP, new justice minister David Lametti.

She said that because of Lametti’s help, Apero began removing the dirt more quickly.

“He made an action,” she said. “The following day, the promoter decided to present a plan of action to resolve the problems.”

Huet has noticed the difference.

“Now that we found out it was a federal project, things have started to move,” she said.