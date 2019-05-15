

Part of the money raised in the aftermath of the death of a seven-year-old girl in Granby will be given to an organization with links to the far right.

The girl died two weeks ago; her father and stepmother have been charged in connection with her death.

The girl's death prompted outrage province-wide: Premier Francois Legault ordered a public inquiry and the regional director of youth protection was suspended.

A GoFundMe page set up by the girl's grandmother and her cousin has since raised more than $11,000, with a quarter of that money going to a group calling itself the "Citizens' Anti-Corruption Investigation Unit."

Founder Mario Roy calls the province's youth protection system a "child abduction network."

"In the case of the little girl, we have proof that the grandparents said it wasn't safe and no one listened. We're not conspiracy theorists. We have proof the system is corrupt," said Roy in a phone interview with CTV Montreal.

Especially controversial about Roy is his ties to far right and anti-immigration groups like La Meute and Storm Alliance.

That's irrelevant and defamatory, he said.

"I am a member of Storm Alliance. I was even deputy leader of La Meute, but the only connection between those organizations and this one is that Storm Alliance raises money for my anti-corruption investigation unit," he said.

The girl's grandmother did not return CTV's request for an interview.

Roy said he's expected to meet with her Thursday and likely get his cheque for $3,000.

In a statement, GoFundMe said it's working closely with the girl's grandmother to make sure people who donated know precisely where the funds are going.

"All funds raised will get to the right place or donors will get a refund," the company stated.